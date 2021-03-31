(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Science & Information Technology (S&IT), Ziaullah Khan Bangash Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking practical steps for the promotion of e-commerce and directed the concerned authorities to present their memorandum of understandings (MoUs) for the purpose with different institutes in the upcoming meeting the steering committee of the Creative Innovative Unit (CIU).

He was presiding over a meeting of the steering committee of Creative Innovative Unit here. Beside, Director Science & Technology, Khalid Khan, Project Director Bilal and other members also attended.

The meeting discussed all ongoing and new projects including future strategy of the Science & Technology Department in detail.

Project Director Bilal Jabbar gave a detailed briefing to the steering committee on the Creative Innovative Unit.

The steering committee agreed in principles with the decision of the establishing Shalman school of Technology through enablers. The committee also reviewed initiating of pilot programme for bringing improvement in Science & Technology Fund.

The Advisor directed finalization of the media strategy of the department and its presentation in the upcoming meeting of the committee. He further directed the Manager Digital Media of the department to keep all aspects and future requirements in mind for the purpose.