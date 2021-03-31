UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Making Efforts For Promotion Of E-commerce: CM's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:47 PM

KP Govt making efforts for promotion of e-commerce: CM's aide

Advisor to KP CM on Science & Information Technology (S&IT), Ziaullah Khan Bangash Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking practical steps for the promotion of e-commerce and directed the concerned authorities to present their memorandum of understandings (MoUs) for the purpose with different institutes in the upcoming meeting the steering committee of the Creative Innovative Unit (CIU)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Science & Information Technology (S&IT), Ziaullah Khan Bangash Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking practical steps for the promotion of e-commerce and directed the concerned authorities to present their memorandum of understandings (MoUs) for the purpose with different institutes in the upcoming meeting the steering committee of the Creative Innovative Unit (CIU).

He was presiding over a meeting of the steering committee of Creative Innovative Unit here. Beside, Director Science & Technology, Khalid Khan, Project Director Bilal and other members also attended.

The meeting discussed all ongoing and new projects including future strategy of the Science & Technology Department in detail.

Project Director Bilal Jabbar gave a detailed briefing to the steering committee on the Creative Innovative Unit.

The steering committee agreed in principles with the decision of the establishing Shalman school of Technology through enablers. The committee also reviewed initiating of pilot programme for bringing improvement in Science & Technology Fund.

The Advisor directed finalization of the media strategy of the department and its presentation in the upcoming meeting of the committee. He further directed the Manager Digital Media of the department to keep all aspects and future requirements in mind for the purpose.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Media All Government

Recent Stories

CDWP approves 4 projects related to health etc

3 minutes ago

Three dacoits arrested; weapons recovered

3 minutes ago

787 shopping malls, restaurants sealed in 16 days

3 minutes ago

Escapees From Mozambique's Palma Surprised by Unpr ..

3 minutes ago

"Salam Sanitation Day" aims to acknowledge the rol ..

7 minutes ago

Constable along with two family members killed, th ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.