KP Govt Withdraws Protocol Officers Of Former CM's
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) As per the decision of the provincial cabinet, the establish department on Tuesday notified withdrawal of protocol officers of former Chief Ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A notification issued here said that the services of Khadim Hussain, the private secretary of ex-CM Amir Haider Khan Hoti has been withdrawn and he was asked to report to Establishment Department.
Similarly, PTI's ex- CM Pervez Khattak's PS Ali Hassan Qureshi, who was posted on deputation has been returned to his parent department, Elementary and Secondary education.
It said that Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Abbasi's PS Obaidullah Saleem Senior Stenographer (BS-16) has been transferred to E&AD Department while the services of PS to Pir Sabir Shah, Stenographer, BS-14, Syed Haris Shah returned to Irrigation Department.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comprehensive cleanliness week to start soon: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Turkiye Ambassador calls on Defence minister3 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail3 minutes ago
-
IIUI ranked among top 51-100 in QS World subject rankings13 minutes ago
-
CM reviews K-IV augmentation works13 minutes ago
-
Another 14 arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high rates13 minutes ago
-
Another 14 arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high rates13 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths two fake beverage units13 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of MCL regulation wing23 minutes ago
-
CM directs Irrigation, Agri depts to introduce low delta high yield crops23 minutes ago
-
Three held with drugs23 minutes ago
-
IG Police visits scene of killing laborers in Nushki to ensure protection of people23 minutes ago