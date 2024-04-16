PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) As per the decision of the provincial cabinet, the establish department on Tuesday notified withdrawal of protocol officers of former Chief Ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A notification issued here said that the services of Khadim Hussain, the private secretary of ex-CM Amir Haider Khan Hoti has been withdrawn and he was asked to report to Establishment Department.

Similarly, PTI's ex- CM Pervez Khattak's PS Ali Hassan Qureshi, who was posted on deputation has been returned to his parent department, Elementary and Secondary education.

It said that Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Abbasi's PS Obaidullah Saleem Senior Stenographer (BS-16) has been transferred to E&AD Department while the services of PS to Pir Sabir Shah, Stenographer, BS-14, Syed Haris Shah returned to Irrigation Department.

APP/adi