Land Record Center Building Inaugurated In Fateh Jang
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Shahid Hussain Janjua, along with Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza on Friday inaugurated the building of the Land Record Center Fateh Jang
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Shahid Hussain Janjua, along with Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza on Friday inaugurated the building of the Land Record Center Fateh Jang.
On this occasion, he expressed that the Land Record Center is a revolutionary initiative of the Government of Punjab.
The establishment of this center will provide individuals, copies, and other facilities to the people of far-flung areas.
The Punjab government was committed to facilitating the masses and creating ease in the lives of people by providing prompt and easy access to land records.
He also chaired a meeting to review the institutional reforms and performance of the Punjab Land Record Authority.
“The government is also extending the land transfer system across the province after registry through an automated process,” he added.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Balochistan Health sent two trucks of medical kits for women, girls of rain hit ..
New era of development will begin in DIKhan: City Mayor
Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro from March 5
Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan's nuclear deterrence
WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan
"Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched
Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions at MWC 2024
'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy deaths
Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end of March
NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distribution
Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts
Eurozone inflation dips further in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Health sent two trucks of medical kits for women, girls of rain hit areas42 seconds ago
-
New era of development will begin in DIKhan: City Mayor45 seconds ago
-
Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro from March 547 seconds ago
-
WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan22 minutes ago
-
"Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched22 minutes ago
-
Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions at MWC 202423 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end of March22 minutes ago
-
NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distribution28 minutes ago
-
Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts25 minutes ago
-
IGP reshuffles 5 DSPs in Hyderabad25 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death25 minutes ago
-
Ayaz pledges to conduct affairs of NA in accordance to constitution28 minutes ago