Land Record Center Building Inaugurated In Fateh Jang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Shahid Hussain Janjua, along with Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza on Friday inaugurated the building of the Land Record Center Fateh Jang

On this occasion, he expressed that the Land Record Center is a revolutionary initiative of the Government of Punjab.

The establishment of this center will provide individuals, copies, and other facilities to the people of far-flung areas.

The Punjab government was committed to facilitating the masses and creating ease in the lives of people by providing prompt and easy access to land records.

He also chaired a meeting to review the institutional reforms and performance of the Punjab Land Record Authority.

“The government is also extending the land transfer system across the province after registry through an automated process,” he added.

