Law minister chairs meeting on remission policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday chaired a very significant meeting of the inter-ministerial committee to discuss the Ministry of Interior's Remission Policy of 2002.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministries of Law and Justice, Interior, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, along with officials from the Home Department Punjab, Home Department Sindh, and Home Department KPK.

During the meeting, the participants presented their legal perspectives and suggestions for improving the remission policy 2002.

Emphasizing the need for a more liberal, reformative approach, the minister encouraged attendees to submit their suggestions in writing and assured them of legal assistance on any queries.

The committee also discussed the necessity of prison reforms at the provincial level.

It was noted that while the Supreme Court has upheld the classification system within the current policy, it did not restrict the executive from revisiting and amending the policy in order to make it more benevolent and beneficial with the aim to provide an opportunity to those who wanted to repent and reform.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the importance of introducing reforms to facilitate those truly in need and to ensure a fair, just and equitable remission system.