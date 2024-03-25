Open Menu

Leghari Directs NEECA To Prepare Comprehensive Five-year Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan

Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday directed the National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) to prepare a comprehensive five-year plan to achieve the progress in a proper manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday directed the National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) to prepare a comprehensive five-year plan to achieve the progress in a proper manner.

During the meeting, the Managing Director NEECA highlighted that the load of fans during high summer season in Pakistan amounts to 9920 megawatts.

Through the Pakistan Energy Label Regulations 2023 and Energy Conservation Building Codes 2023, this load could be reduced by up to 35%, he said.

The minister directed the concerned to collaborate with the Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association for the effective execution of the plan on an urgent basis.

The Managing Director of NEECA also informed the meeting that the World Bank's RISE score 36 for Pakistan's energy efficiency in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Power met with the NEPRA Chairman to discuss distribution company performance and seek suggestions for reducing the burden on consumers.

He advised the NEPRA to enhance the capacity of its employees to handle the affairs of DISCO's privatization or long-term concessions, aimed at providing better services to consumers.

The Chairman NEPRA assured to provide maximum relief to consumers under the directions of the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Nepra Company Progress Government

Recent Stories

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rig ..

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights

4 minutes ago
 Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

3 minutes ago
 Ericsson cuts 1,200 jobs in Sweden in 'challenging ..

Ericsson cuts 1,200 jobs in Sweden in 'challenging' market

3 minutes ago
 Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe

1 hour ago
 SC adjourns hearing pertaining to FIA's notices to ..

SC adjourns hearing pertaining to FIA's notices to journalists

1 hour ago
 Boeing CEO to exit as safety concerns mount

Boeing CEO to exit as safety concerns mount

1 hour ago
Sales of new US homes edge down unexpectedly in Fe ..

Sales of new US homes edge down unexpectedly in February

1 hour ago
 SC seeks details pertaining trials of accused invo ..

SC seeks details pertaining trials of accused involved in May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 Last shot for Venezuela opposition to register pre ..

Last shot for Venezuela opposition to register presidential candidate

1 hour ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

2 hours ago
 Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

2 hours ago
 AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan