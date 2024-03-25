Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday directed the National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) to prepare a comprehensive five-year plan to achieve the progress in a proper manner.

During the meeting, the Managing Director NEECA highlighted that the load of fans during high summer season in Pakistan amounts to 9920 megawatts.

Through the Pakistan Energy Label Regulations 2023 and Energy Conservation Building Codes 2023, this load could be reduced by up to 35%, he said.

The minister directed the concerned to collaborate with the Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association for the effective execution of the plan on an urgent basis.

The Managing Director of NEECA also informed the meeting that the World Bank's RISE score 36 for Pakistan's energy efficiency in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Power met with the NEPRA Chairman to discuss distribution company performance and seek suggestions for reducing the burden on consumers.

He advised the NEPRA to enhance the capacity of its employees to handle the affairs of DISCO's privatization or long-term concessions, aimed at providing better services to consumers.

The Chairman NEPRA assured to provide maximum relief to consumers under the directions of the government.