Leopard Found Dead In Haryala Kashmir
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A leopard was reportedly found dead in Haryala area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said Wild Life Department on Tuesday.
According to the postmortem report the leopard succumbed to hypovolemic shock.
The distressed animal attempted to free itself but ended up caught in a tree's branch, suspending itself upside down throughout the night, a private news channel reported.
The Wildlife Department received information from concerned villagers about the plight of the leopard.
