LG&CD Deptt Holds Awareness Walk Under "Suthra Punjab" Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM

LG&CD Deptt holds awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme

GUJJAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) On the directions of Secretary Local Govt and Community Development (LG&CD) Punjab Shakeel Ahmad, an awareness walk was organized under the "Suthra Punjab" Programme here on Saturday.

According to spokesman of LG&CD Department Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the walk was started from Municipal Committee Gujjar Khan and culminated at Main Chowk.

Led by Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the walk was attended by various officials including Assistant Commissioner Gujjar Khan, Khizer Zahoor Goraya, Chief Officer Municipal Committee, Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital, Dr Sarmad Kiyani and others.

Addressing the participants, Dr Abdullah Tabassum highlighted the "Suthra Punjab" program, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, as a landmark endeavour.

This programme aimed to extend integrated sanitation efforts to villages, marking a significant step forward in promoting cleanliness throughout the region.

On the occasion, he emphasized the crucial role both local government employees and citizens play in keeping cities clean.

He stressed that without everyone's cooperation, maintaining cleanliness was impossible. He urged the residents to keep their surroundings clean and dispose off garbage properly. The drive for cleaner cities in Punjab is not just a government initiative, rather it is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of every citizen, he expressed.

The participants were carrying banners advocating for cleanliness.

