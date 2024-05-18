LG&CD Deptt Holds Awareness Walk Under "Suthra Punjab" Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
GUJJAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) On the directions of Secretary Local Govt and Community Development (LG&CD) Punjab Shakeel Ahmad, an awareness walk was organized under the "Suthra Punjab" Programme here on Saturday.
According to spokesman of LG&CD Department Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the walk was started from Municipal Committee Gujjar Khan and culminated at Main Chowk.
Led by Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the walk was attended by various officials including Assistant Commissioner Gujjar Khan, Khizer Zahoor Goraya, Chief Officer Municipal Committee, Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital, Dr Sarmad Kiyani and others.
Addressing the participants, Dr Abdullah Tabassum highlighted the "Suthra Punjab" program, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, as a landmark endeavour.
This programme aimed to extend integrated sanitation efforts to villages, marking a significant step forward in promoting cleanliness throughout the region.
On the occasion, he emphasized the crucial role both local government employees and citizens play in keeping cities clean.
He stressed that without everyone's cooperation, maintaining cleanliness was impossible. He urged the residents to keep their surroundings clean and dispose off garbage properly. The drive for cleaner cities in Punjab is not just a government initiative, rather it is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of every citizen, he expressed.
The participants were carrying banners advocating for cleanliness.
Recent Stories
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANP express concern over safety of Pakistani students in Bishkek11 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels program launched in Muzafargarh11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal for all possible assistance for Pakistani students in Bishkek21 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up Monitoring Center for NA-148 bye-elections31 minutes ago
-
MOFA Crises Unit activated to assist Pakistani nationals in Kyrgyz31 minutes ago
-
FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar arrests six suspects in LRH41 minutes ago
-
ED SSDO stresses govt to take concrete measures to implement Civic Education Commission Law 20181 hour ago
-
Governor KP meets Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan1 hour ago
-
Woman torture incident: four outlaws booked1 hour ago
-
Kyrgyz Charge d’affaires handed over a demarche over last night’s violent incident against Pakis ..2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Saudi Embassy2 hours ago
-
CS for adopting preventive measures to save people from heatwave2 hours ago