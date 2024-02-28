London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of London and esteemed international learning and teaching professor, Ms. Mary Stiasny paid a visit to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at her office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of London and esteemed international learning and teaching professor, Ms. Mary Stiasny paid a visit to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at her office on Wednesday.

She extended warm congratulations to the CM on her historic appointment as Pakistan's first female chief minister. Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended Prof. Mary Stiasny's global endeavors in advancing quality education, faculty training and stipend provisions.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz Sharif delineated her agenda for the enhancement of education and faculty training. "My utmost priority lies in furnishing every child with quality education and nurturing their inherent talents," she emphasized, underlining her aspiration to devise educational frameworks grounded in IT principles and contemporary methodologies. "Our goal is to ensure access to quality education and facilitate skill development for all children," she reiterated.

The discussion also encompassed the initiation of online teachers' training courses, with a special focus on empowering female educators. Recognizing the invaluable expertise of Prof. Stiasny, the CM highlighted the potential of her extensive experience in furthering girls' education.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her intent to extend international scholarships to students in Punjab, emphasizing her unwavering commitment to educational equity and opportunity.

Mary Stiasny lauded the chief minister's visionary approach and steadfast dedication to education, particularly for girls, teacher training, curriculum enhancement, skill development and scholarship provision and expressed optimism that the CM would realize these aspirations with resolute determination.

It may be added here that Prof Mary Stiasny is widely recognized for her contribution to providing quality education worldwide. She possesses special expertise in managing 100 online and other programs across the globe at the University of London. Prof Mary Stiasny is responsible for educating more than 45,000 students from 190 countries through the University of London's large online courses. 1.4 million students are studying through the University of London's massive online courses under the leadership of Professor Mary Stiasny. She began her career as a secondary school teacher and has previously served as the Commonwealth Scholarship Commissioner.

Members of the assembly, Marriyum Aurangzeb, chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, secretary Higher Education Department, chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission-PHEC and others were also present.