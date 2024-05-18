Lone along with Friends of Kashmir reps apprise US MP on Indian atrocities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEXAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Hurriyet Leader, Abdul Hamid Lone along with a delegation of Friends of Kashmir International met with US Member of House of Representatives from Texas, Terry Meza on Indian atrocities and human rights violations committed against innocent Kashmiris.

The Friends of Kashmir International delegation was led by Ghazala Habib including Lone and Social Leader, Ashraf Bashir, a news release said.

On the occasion, Terry Meza said the United States believes in the high values of human rights and condemns the violation of human rights in any region of the world.

Terry Meza was informed about Indian atrocities and serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindutva policies that turned the entire valley of IIOJK into a human prison.

The US member of the House of Representatives was told that the entire Hurriyet leadership was incarcerated in the worst and notorious prisons in India.

The delegation of Friends of Kashmir International also presented a dossier to Terry Meza and presented international guidelines regarding the issue of Kashmir and booklets regarding half-widows of Kashmir.

Terry Meza assured the delegation that she would soon introduce a resolution on the plight of Kashmir in the Texas House of Representatives.

On this occasion, the Chairperson of Friends of Kashmir International, Ghazala Habib presented Terri Meza with a traditional Kashmiri dress "Fern" and a Kashmiri Shawl.