Open Menu

Lyallpur Museum Celebrates International Museum Day

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 10:46 PM

Lyallpur Museum celebrates International Museum Day

The Lyallpur Museum arranged a cake-cutting ceremony here on Saturday to celebrate the International Museum Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Lyallpur Museum arranged a cake-cutting ceremony here on Saturday to celebrate the International Museum Day.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed cut the cake and said that museums are a good source to keep the civilization and culture alive and pass on it to the next generation.

She also inaugurated painting exhibition in which art work of renowned artist Hafiz Anjum was displayed.

Later, she also took round of the exhibition and various sections of the museum while curator of Lyallpur Museum Khursheed Jilani, Museum Officers Shehnaz Mehmood, Sidra Shah, Nabeela Tabassum and Sajid Sattar were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

DPM Dar, Muqam to depart for Bishkek amid mob atta ..

DPM Dar, Muqam to depart for Bishkek amid mob attacks

12 minutes ago
 New Caledonia 'under siege' as French troops bid t ..

New Caledonia 'under siege' as French troops bid to restore order

12 minutes ago
 2 suspects arrested in injured condition during en ..

2 suspects arrested in injured condition during encounter

12 minutes ago
 Governor presents shields to Uzbek textile profess ..

Governor presents shields to Uzbek textile professionals

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs healing touch to pull her out of mu ..

Pakistan needs healing touch to pull her out of multiple challenges: Senator Mus ..

44 minutes ago
 Multan's infrastructure to be upgraded: Ali Haider ..

Multan's infrastructure to be upgraded: Ali Haider Gillani

44 minutes ago
Court awards life imprisonment to drug dealer

Court awards life imprisonment to drug dealer

40 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi fo ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi for abridging gap between provin ..

40 minutes ago
 Company rubbishes market report as false, fabricat ..

Company rubbishes market report as false, fabricated

1 hour ago
 Health Secretary for timely completion of Mother a ..

Health Secretary for timely completion of Mother and Child Care Hospital in Atto ..

40 minutes ago
 Rs.847.5m fine imposed on 8,153 electricity thieve ..

Rs.847.5m fine imposed on 8,153 electricity thieves in 252 days: FESCO

40 minutes ago
 Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan

Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan