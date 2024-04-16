Magistrates Active To Enforce Prices Of Roti, Naan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Price control magistrates are fully active to implement the fixed prices of Roti and Naan in the district.
The price of 100 gram Roti has been fixed at Rs16 and 120 gram Naan at Rs 20 by the Punjab government.
The DC has strictly instructed the price control magistrates to check the prices by visiting Tandoors and hotels and imposed a Rs 72,000 fine on violators here on Tuesday.
The DC said that no compromise would be made on the new rates.
Recent Stories
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
More rains-wind/thunderstorm forecast3 minutes ago
-
Kundi urges opposition alliance to prioritize dialogue over reservations3 minutes ago
-
Peshawar MEI completes 45 years, imparts education to students3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal commercialization to continue: FDA3 minutes ago
-
Tank police committed to safeguarding life, property: DPO13 minutes ago
-
Minister promises uniform cleaning mechanism for entire Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa Trust to set up an eye hospital in Haveli Lakha23 minutes ago
-
DC reviews wheat purchase arrangements23 minutes ago
-
3-day training program on AI in teaching practices kicks off at AIOU23 minutes ago
-
Eid Special Trains gets passengers’ overwhelming response23 minutes ago
-
IGP serious in steps of protecting people: Ziaul Hasan Lanjar33 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide33 minutes ago