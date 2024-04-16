Magistrates active to enforce prices of Roti, Naan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Price control magistrates are fully active to implement the fixed prices of Roti and Naan in the district.

The price of 100 gram Roti has been fixed at Rs16 and 120 gram Naan at Rs 20 by the Punjab government.

The DC has strictly instructed the price control magistrates to check the prices by visiting Tandoors and hotels and imposed a Rs 72,000 fine on violators here on Tuesday.

The DC said that no compromise would be made on the new rates.