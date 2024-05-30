Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan

The Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ has said that Historian Raechand Harijan was a dutiful, Ideological man and a brilliant teacher

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ has said that Historian Raechand Harijan was a dutiful, Ideological man and a brilliant teacher.

In his statement on 56th death anniversary of Raechand Harijan, Makhdoom said that Rae Chand was a sincere person and contributed to building a healthy society.

Eulogizing the literary contribution, Saeed said that Rae Chand Harichand was the first Primary teacher who had compiled history of Tharparkar with hard-work and dedication and was not yet a substitute of Raechand Harichand.

Makhdoom said that Raechand’s first story was published in Quarterly’ Mehran’ Magazine of Sindhi Adabi Board while his many research and educational papers have also been published . Saeed said that the book ‘Taarekh-e-Regstan’ published by Sindhi Adabi Board also has a prominent place in the field of history.