Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Pays Glowing Tribute To Historian Rae Chand Harijan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM
The Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ has said that Historian Raechand Harijan was a dutiful, Ideological man and a brilliant teacher
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ has said that Historian Raechand Harijan was a dutiful, Ideological man and a brilliant teacher.
In his statement on 56th death anniversary of Raechand Harijan, Makhdoom said that Rae Chand was a sincere person and contributed to building a healthy society.
Eulogizing the literary contribution, Saeed said that Rae Chand Harichand was the first Primary teacher who had compiled history of Tharparkar with hard-work and dedication and was not yet a substitute of Raechand Harichand.
Makhdoom said that Raechand’s first story was published in Quarterly’ Mehran’ Magazine of Sindhi Adabi Board while his many research and educational papers have also been published . Saeed said that the book ‘Taarekh-e-Regstan’ published by Sindhi Adabi Board also has a prominent place in the field of history.
Recent Stories
Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas
Training session on E-Filing system held at RDA
Pakistani cricket players to bring World Cup with hard work: Mohsin Naqvi
Larkana police arrest 10 accused recover weapon, phone, bike
Amir Muqam will pay a two-day official visit to AJK from Friday
Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date
President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor
WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters
Govt to import 200,000 metric tons of Urea
MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt corridor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas31 minutes ago
-
Training session on E-Filing system held at RDA31 minutes ago
-
Larkana police arrest 10 accused recover weapon, phone, bike31 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam will pay a two-day official visit to AJK from Friday31 minutes ago
-
President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor38 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters39 minutes ago
-
MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals40 minutes ago
-
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange38 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IESCO officials40 minutes ago
-
PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization43 minutes ago
-
Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism43 minutes ago
-
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to country's security, stability43 minutes ago