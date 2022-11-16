UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Kills Sister Over Domestic Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Man allegedly kills sister over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A girl was allegedly shot dead by her brother following a domestic dispute at Allah Bukhash village in Alipur tehsil on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Liaquat Ali opened fire at his sister, Shereen Bibi (25), daughter of Allah Bachaya, after a domestic feud.

Resultantly, she died. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

