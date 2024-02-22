Open Menu

Man Arrested For Attempting To Assassinate His Father

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly attempting to assassinate his father over a property issue in the Jand town of Attock district, a police spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, Taj Muhammad reported to the police that he was sleeping in his house when his son, identified as Muhammad Raheel, entered the house by scaling the wall and opened fire at him, resulting in his receiving a bullet injury.

The suspect managed to escape from the scene, leaving his father in a pool of blood. Later, the injured person was rushed to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Jand.

Police registered an attempted murder case and arrested the accused. 

