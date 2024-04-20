Open Menu

Man Arrested For Fake Dacoity Call

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Man arrested for fake dacoity call

Mureedwala police arrested a citizen on the charges of a fake dacoity call

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Mureedwala police arrested a citizen on the charges of a fake dacoity call.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Ejaz of Chak No.206-GB had called the police on its helpline and informed that he was mugged by armed dacoits at gunpoint.

On the call, a police team reached the spot and investigated the incident. However, during interrogations, it came into light that the call was face and he had called the police only to implicate his rivals in a false case. Therefore, the police arrested the accused.

