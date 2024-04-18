Man arrested for publicly humiliating woman in Jand

In the jurisdiction of Jand police station in Attock, a man was arrested on Thursday for publicly humiliating a woman

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) In the jurisdiction of Jand police station in Attock, a man was arrested on Thursday for publicly humiliating a woman.

The victim reported to Jand Police that while she was on her way to her married sister's house, a man chased her and subjected her to public humiliation.

With the help of human and digital intelligence, police identified the suspect as Anees Muhammad, a local resident, and promptly arrested him after registering a case against him.

