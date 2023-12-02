Man commits suicide

A man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) A man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that 45-year-old Umar Hayat of Abadi Natho Shah became dejected after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute.

He committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope. The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.