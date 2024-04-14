Man Commits Suicide
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 10:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) A man allegedly committed suicide after refusal of his wife to return to his house from her parents residence in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that wife of 32-year-old Ehsan of Chak No.
111-JB Dholanwal was living with her parents after developing differences with him. He tried to convince her to return to his home, but she refused. In a fit of depression, the man allegedly committed suicide by jumping ahead of a running train near Sabzi Mandi Phattak.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
High level Saudi delegation led by FM to visit Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Over 55,000 vehicles entered Murree during Eid13 minutes ago
-
Peaceful protests are allowed, anarchy won't be tolerated: Kundi13 minutes ago
-
Threats of lightning: PDMA issues guidelines23 minutes ago
-
International Layer Conference at UAF on Thursday1 hour ago
-
AJK lashed with unexpected rainfall, turning warm weather into cold1 hour ago
-
Punjab CS sets 3-month deadline for all departments to improve governance1 hour ago
-
Hyderabad receives light showers1 hour ago
-
Minister says healthcare being improved at local level1 hour ago
-
4 die, 20 injured in accident on Motorway1 hour ago
-
Neodero house declared as president camp house1 hour ago
-
490 people suffer from food poisoning1 hour ago