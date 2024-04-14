Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) A man allegedly committed suicide after refusal of his wife to return to his house from her parents residence in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that wife of 32-year-old Ehsan of Chak No.

111-JB Dholanwal was living with her parents after developing differences with him. He tried to convince her to return to his home, but she refused. In a fit of depression, the man allegedly committed suicide by jumping ahead of a running train near Sabzi Mandi Phattak.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress.

