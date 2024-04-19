Man gets nine years imprisonment in drugs case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Shazad was found guilty of possessing 1,440 grams of hashish and was arrested by New Town police in 2023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.