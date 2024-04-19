Open Menu

Man Gets Nine Years Imprisonment In Drugs Case

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Man gets nine years imprisonment in drugs case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Shazad was found guilty of possessing 1,440 grams of hashish and was arrested by New Town police in 2023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.

Related Topics

Police Fine From Court

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

53 minutes ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

1 hour ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

1 hour ago
 Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

2 hours ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

2 hours ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

3 hours ago
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

5 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

18 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan