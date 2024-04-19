Man Gets Nine Years Imprisonment In Drugs Case
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Shazad was found guilty of possessing 1,440 grams of hashish and was arrested by New Town police in 2023.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.
Recent Stories
Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies
Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash
Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO
Hania enjoys vacations in London
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fresh spree of heavy rainfall continues in AJK3 minutes ago
-
Chief Monitoring Officer visits to various schools13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders shifting cattle out of city13 minutes ago
-
Minister Amir Muqam stresses optimal use of J&K state properties13 minutes ago
-
IFAD Country Director reviews rural economic project13 minutes ago
-
RWMC busy in cleanliness of Cricket stadium despite rains23 minutes ago
-
Transfers and postings in Sindh University part of routine: Spokesman23 minutes ago
-
Ongoing SSC exams inspected in Tank33 minutes ago
-
Possession of PHAF I-12/1 apartments must be handed over to allottees at earliest: Pirzada33 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Talent Hunt Boys, Girls Table Tennis Championship begins33 minutes ago
-
Sell 100gm Roti at Rs 15 or face punitive action, DC warns33 minutes ago
-
SMUTA hosts dinner in honor of VC43 minutes ago