Open Menu

Man Killed In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Man killed in Attock

A man was shot to death in Attock, on Tuesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A man was shot to death in Attock, on Tuesday.

According to police, Faheem Ullah, a van driver was shot to death in a dispute over a minor incident.

The argument started when Faheem's van splashed stagnant water on the road on two motorcyclists leading to a heated argument and ultimately they opened fire on him.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Fire Police Water Driver Road Man Van Attock

Recent Stories

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

2 minutes ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

2 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack ..

Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

2 minutes ago
 Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 gir ..

Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, bio ..

Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, biotechnology team in Brussels

2 minutes ago
Empowering women economically crucial for society ..

Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar

45 minutes ago
 Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin

Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin

45 minutes ago
 Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in ..

Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute

45 minutes ago
 Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates ' ..

Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law

49 minutes ago
 Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weat ..

Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city

48 minutes ago
 Railways police seek cancellation bail of constabl ..

Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan