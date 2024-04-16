Man killed in Attock

A man was shot to death in Attock, on Tuesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A man was shot to death in Attock, on Tuesday.

According to police, Faheem Ullah, a van driver was shot to death in a dispute over a minor incident.

The argument started when Faheem's van splashed stagnant water on the road on two motorcyclists leading to a heated argument and ultimately they opened fire on him.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

