Man Killed In Attock
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM
A man was shot to death in Attock, on Tuesday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A man was shot to death in Attock, on Tuesday.
According to police, Faheem Ullah, a van driver was shot to death in a dispute over a minor incident.
The argument started when Faheem's van splashed stagnant water on the road on two motorcyclists leading to a heated argument and ultimately they opened fire on him.
Police registered a case and started investigation.
