Man shot, injured

(@FahadShabbir)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A middle-aged man was shot at and injured over old-enmity, police said.

The victim named Amir, resident of suburban village 285/EB was sleeping in compound of the home when Anwar, resident of the same village accompanied by Amjad, resident of 275/EB reached out there silently.

Anwar held straight fire leaving Amir severely injured on the spit, according to FIR. The cause of the attack was stated to be the old enmity.

The wounded man was removed to THQ hospital while the police started investigation.