Man Throws Two Daughters In Canal After Dispute With Wife
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A horrific incident has shaken the community of Chichawatni, where a father allegedly drowned his two young daughters in a canal after a domestic dispute.
According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the 8-year-old girl was saved while the 10-year-old girl died after being drowned in the deep water.
The police said that the man identified as Fahim Javed has been arrested and a case is being registered against him at the Saddar Police Station.
Further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Salik condemns blasphemy allegation, praises law enforcement response in Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses condolences with families of martyred Capt Hasnain, Hawaldar Shafiqullah13 minutes ago
-
RWMC to get 1st position in Eid-Ul-Azha cleanliness operation13 minutes ago
-
48C temperature recorded in Bahawalpur13 minutes ago
-
Capital women embrace E-scooter, redefine travel norms23 minutes ago
-
ZARRA App reports 2,130 successful closures in child recovery cases23 minutes ago
-
CTFK calls for not giving permission for 10 sticks cigarette packs23 minutes ago
-
13 killed in traffic accident in Kot Addu23 minutes ago
-
Health experts call for adopting protective measures to weary heat wave33 minutes ago
-
CDA announces six month paid internship to fresh graduates33 minutes ago
-
PHA sports complex enters final renovation phase53 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses condolence over demise of legend artist Talat Hussain53 minutes ago