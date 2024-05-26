Man throws two daughters in canal after dispute with wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A horrific incident has shaken the community of Chichawatni, where a father allegedly drowned his two young daughters in a canal after a domestic dispute.

According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the 8-year-old girl was saved while the 10-year-old girl died after being drowned in the deep water.

The police said that the man identified as Fahim Javed has been arrested and a case is being registered against him at the Saddar Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.