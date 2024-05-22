Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir on Wednesday promised impartial inquiry into the incident regarding deaths of three persons including a minor child and two adults in a manhole in Taunsa Sharif

DERA Ghazi KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir on Wednesday promised impartial inquiry into the incident regarding deaths of three persons including a minor child and two adults in a manhole in Taunsa Sharif.

In a statement issued here, commissioner said that those found to be negligent would face action.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives.

He asked deputy commissioner to visit the site of the incident and also visit the bereaved families to convey condolences.

It may be noted that a child had fallen in a two feet wide and fifteen feet deep manhole.

Two adults entered the manhole to rescue the child but they all fell unconscious due to toxic gas and later died.

