Open Menu

Manhole Deaths: Commissioner Promises Action Against Negligent Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir on Wednesday promised impartial inquiry into the incident regarding deaths of three persons including a minor child and two adults in a manhole in Taunsa Sharif

DERA Ghazi KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir on Wednesday promised impartial inquiry into the incident regarding deaths of three persons including a minor child and two adults in a manhole in Taunsa Sharif.

In a statement issued here, commissioner said that those found to be negligent would face action.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives.

He asked deputy commissioner to visit the site of the incident and also visit the bereaved families to convey condolences.

It may be noted that a child had fallen in a two feet wide and fifteen feet deep manhole.

Two adults entered the manhole to rescue the child but they all fell unconscious due to toxic gas and later died.

APP/hus/ifi

Related Topics

Visit Died Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir SITE May Gas All

Recent Stories

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

10 minutes ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

10 minutes ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

10 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..

23 minutes ago
 PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

28 minutes ago
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemorati ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..

28 minutes ago
 Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's s ..

Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's sake: Musadik Malik

28 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to visit U ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE on Thursday

26 minutes ago
 3 die after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manhole

3 die after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manhole

28 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor condoles killing of PS Asghar

Balochistan Governor condoles killing of PS Asghar

28 minutes ago
 Japanese CG visits SU, gives away books to SU’s ..

Japanese CG visits SU, gives away books to SU’s Area Study Centre

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan