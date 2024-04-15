Man’s body found from well

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Body of an unidentified man was found from a well in the area of Satiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that some villagers of Chak 32-GB called and informed Rescue 1122 that corpse of a 30-year-old man was floating on surface of water in a well outside the locality.

Rescue 1122 immediately rushed to the spot and dragged out the body which was mutilated and made it unidentifiable.

However, the area police took the corpse into custody and started investigation after dispatching it to mortuary for postmortem, he added.