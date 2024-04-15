Man’s Body Found From Well
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 10:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Body of an unidentified man was found from a well in the area of Satiana police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that some villagers of Chak 32-GB called and informed Rescue 1122 that corpse of a 30-year-old man was floating on surface of water in a well outside the locality.
Rescue 1122 immediately rushed to the spot and dragged out the body which was mutilated and made it unidentifiable.
However, the area police took the corpse into custody and started investigation after dispatching it to mortuary for postmortem, he added.
Recent Stories
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New laurels for PU in QS subject ranking4 minutes ago
-
DC inspects rain drains of Sirki Road Quetta4 minutes ago
-
10 injured in accident, robbery4 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide facilities to those affected by recent rains: MPA Samad14 minutes ago
-
Opposition unable to lead protest movement against government: Gabol24 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leader denounces Indian Rail Project as "Environmental Disaster"24 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews security plan of passengers on national highways24 minutes ago
-
DC visits HM Khawaja library24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for effective measures to prevent overpricing, ensure quality24 minutes ago
-
Farmers decry government's wheat buying from traders34 minutes ago
-
Opposition welcomes int’l investors’ delegation, demands equal distribution of dividends to loca ..34 minutes ago
-
Governor for taking bold decision to develop universities of Balochistan34 minutes ago