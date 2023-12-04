Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

(@Abdulla99267510)

Hamdullah questions PTI's internal choices, referring to Barrister Gohar Ali Khan's unopppsed election as the new party chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah claimed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is destined to become Pakistan’s next president, regardless of PML-N or PPP securing a parliamentary majority in the upcoming February elections.

Current President Arif Alvi's term ended on September 8, and he continued under Article 44 as the assemblies were dissolved earlier this year.

The President is elected in a special session according to Article 41 (3) of the constitution.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah, in an interview, hinted at Fazl's presidential potential, critiqued PPP and PML-N's focus on Balochistan, and dismissed any alliance with PTI, emphasizing concerns about PTI's agenda.

Besides it, he mentioned an electoral alliance with GDA in Sindh, clarifying PTI's exclusion from the coalition.