Open Menu

Maualana Fazl To Become Next President Of Pakistan, Says JUI-F

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2023 | 11:09 AM

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

Hamdullah questions PTI's internal choices, referring to Barrister Gohar Ali Khan's unopppsed election as the new party chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah claimed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is destined to become Pakistan’s next president, regardless of PML-N or PPP securing a parliamentary majority in the upcoming February elections.

Current President Arif Alvi's term ended on September 8, and he continued under Article 44 as the assemblies were dissolved earlier this year.

The President is elected in a special session according to Article 41 (3) of the constitution.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah, in an interview, hinted at Fazl's presidential potential, critiqued PPP and PML-N's focus on Balochistan, and dismissed any alliance with PTI, emphasizing concerns about PTI's agenda.

Hamdullah also questioned PTI's internal choices, referring to Barrister Gohar Ali Khan's unopppsed election as the new party chairman.

Besides it, he mentioned an electoral alliance with GDA in Sindh, clarifying PTI's exclusion from the coalition.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Alliance February September From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

1 day ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

1 day ago
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

1 day ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

1 day ago
 Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

1 day ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

2 days ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

2 days ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan