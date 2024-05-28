May 28 Essential Day For All Pakistanis: Says Sardar Khatran
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran on Tuesday said that the day of May 28 was an important day for all Pakistanis.
He said Takbeer Day was a day of national pride for the Pakistani nation, a symbol of the nation's unparalleled courage and bravery.
In his statement issued regarding Youm-e-Takbeer, the Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran said that the May 28 was an unforgettable day in the history of Pakistan saying that today, the defense of the country has been made impregnable by acquiring nuclear capability.
He also congratulated the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer Day saying that the former and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, scientists, and political and military leadership deserved rich tributes.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer day observed in Larkana press club4 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani felicitates Nawaz Sharif on election as PML-N president4 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri pays tribute to founders of Pakistan's Nuclear program24 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes rally to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’24 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer rally held in Dera24 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer rally held in Murree34 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Spain's announcement to recognise Palestine as a state34 minutes ago
-
KP Governor congratulates Yousaf Raza Gillani on his son victory in Multan by-election34 minutes ago
-
MPA Meena Majeed congratulates entire nation on Youm-e-Takbeer44 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer44 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president48 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in road mishaps54 minutes ago