May 28 essential day for all Pakistanis: says Sardar Khatran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran on Tuesday said that the day of May 28 was an important day for all Pakistanis.

He said Takbeer Day was a day of national pride for the Pakistani nation, a symbol of the nation's unparalleled courage and bravery.

In his statement issued regarding Youm-e-Takbeer, the Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran said that the May 28 was an unforgettable day in the history of Pakistan saying that today, the defense of the country has been made impregnable by acquiring nuclear capability.

He also congratulated the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer Day saying that the former and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, scientists, and political and military leadership deserved rich tributes.