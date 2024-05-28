Open Menu

May 28 Essential Day For All Pakistanis: Says Sardar Khatran

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

May 28 essential day for all Pakistanis: says Sardar Khatran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran on Tuesday said that the day of May 28 was an important day for all Pakistanis.

He said Takbeer Day was a day of national pride for the Pakistani nation, a symbol of the nation's unparalleled courage and bravery.

In his statement issued regarding Youm-e-Takbeer, the Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran said that the May 28 was an unforgettable day in the history of Pakistan saying that today, the defense of the country has been made impregnable by acquiring nuclear capability.

He also congratulated the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer Day saying that the former and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, scientists, and political and military leadership deserved rich tributes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Nuclear May All

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

48 minutes ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

59 minutes ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

1 hour ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

2 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

3 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

7 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

19 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan