Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal Discusses Cooperation In Export-oriented Production With Turkish Envoy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:58 PM
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal discussed matters related to bilateral interests including cooperation in the field of export-oriented industrial production with the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Pacaci
The discussion took place during a visit by the Turkish envoy to the minister’s office, after he congratulated Ahsan Iqbal on assuming charge of the ministry, a news release said on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the minister shared that Pakistan and Turkiye should explore areas where both countries could benefit from each other's strengths, including joint production of export items to third countries, as well as cultural cooperation in arts and media.
He urged the idea of seeking Turkish assistance to set up an industry in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for exporting items to Europe. Since labor costs in Pakistan were cheaper than in Turkiye, he said, such a joint venture would benefit both countries.
Pakistan and Turkiye have a long history of warm friendship, and both countries have stood by each other during disasters, such as floods and earthquakes.
The minister appreciated the support extended by Turkiye to Pakistan during the floods of 2022.
Reciprocating, the Turkish ambassador also acknowledged the support of Pakistan during the earthquake which damaged 11 provinces in Turkey, resulting in more than 50,000 deaths.
