Open Menu

Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal Discusses Cooperation In Export-oriented Production With Turkish Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:58 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal discusses cooperation in export-oriented production with Turkish envoy

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal discussed matters related to bilateral interests including cooperation in the field of export-oriented industrial production with the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Pacaci

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal discussed matters related to bilateral interests including cooperation in the field of export-oriented industrial production with the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Pacaci.

The discussion took place during a visit by the Turkish envoy to the minister’s office, after he congratulated Ahsan Iqbal on assuming charge of the ministry, a news release said on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister shared that Pakistan and Turkiye should explore areas where both countries could benefit from each other's strengths, including joint production of export items to third countries, as well as cultural cooperation in arts and media.

He urged the idea of seeking Turkish assistance to set up an industry in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for exporting items to Europe. Since labor costs in Pakistan were cheaper than in Turkiye, he said, such a joint venture would benefit both countries.

Pakistan and Turkiye have a long history of warm friendship, and both countries have stood by each other during disasters, such as floods and earthquakes.

The minister appreciated the support extended by Turkiye to Pakistan during the floods of 2022.

Reciprocating, the Turkish ambassador also acknowledged the support of Pakistan during the earthquake which damaged 11 provinces in Turkey, resulting in more than 50,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Ahsan Iqbal Europe Turkey Visit Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-shi ..

Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-ship collision continues

6 minutes ago
 Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate electio ..

Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate elections unveiled

6 minutes ago
 FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mut ..

FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, B ..

15 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza, fights Hamas around hospitals

Israel bombs Gaza, fights Hamas around hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

15 minutes ago
 AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree planta ..

AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div

18 minutes ago
Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against ch ..

Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas

18 minutes ago
 Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE perform ..

Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance

10 minutes ago
 JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham

JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham

10 minutes ago
 WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to e ..

WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese ..

10 minutes ago
 CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urb ..

CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries

10 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till March 28

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan