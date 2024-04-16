Minister stresses provision of best possible facilities to boost tourism in Mansehra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture has said that the KP government will not transfer the officers and employees with excellent performance.

However, he cautioned that those officials who failed to perform will be removed from office. Zahid Chanzeb also reiterated the pledge of his govt that tourism will be promoted in Mansehra and the problems of the local population will be solved as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding provision of facilities to tourists at tourist places and reviewing administrative matters of Mansehra in the forthcoming tourism season on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur, DG Galliyat Development Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan, DG Kaghan Development Authority Shabir Khan, DHO Health and officers of the concerned departments attended.

On this occasion the Advisor Tourism and Culture, was thoroughly briefed regarding the tourist spots and the measures taken for the promotion of tourism.

Zahid Chanzeb said that tourism police and motorcycles will be placed under the district administration at the tourist spots of Mansehra and provision of facilities to tourists will be ensured in any case.

He issued the instructions that the tourism police must ensure patrolling of the tourist places in collaboration with the traffic police. He said that police should improve its attitude to attract maximum tourists in the region. He said that a peaceful environment in Mansehra especially in the tourist places would not only boost the tourism, business and sales but also investment in the tourism industry would be pooled up that would naturally improve the economic conditions of the people here.

He also asked the traffic and tourism police that vehicle challans should be minimized during the tourism season and no fines should be imposed on tourist vehicles without any major violation and facilities should be provided to tourists as much as possible.

Zahid Chanzeb further asked the high-ups of Kaghan Development Authority to ensure the supply of lifters and other machinery through the available funds of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Authority. Similarly, he directed that streetlights and other electric and power appliances should be converted to solar systems to save electricity, avoid load shedding in the area and ensure interrupted supply in the hill stations and serene places for the facilitation of the tourists.

It was also decided to set up 1122 and Health Department facilitation desks at the tourist entry points in Mansehra right from Data to Bata Kundi and issue first-aid kits and guidance to the incoming tourists regarding travel in the hilly areas. The health department was further directed to ensure the emergency in the local BHUs and hospitals remain open 24 hours.

Advisor Tourism directed that all the roads should be cleared during the tourism season and the maintenance work must be completed as soon as possible to maintain the flow of traffic. He issued instructions to the National Highway Authority to make a plan to prevent accidents at Panu Interchange.

The issues of solving the NOC problem of Mandi to Mali Road also came under consideration at the meeting and it was decided to solve it in due course of time. NHA high-ups also assured that the Jheel Road up to Lake Saiful Maluk will be cleared as soon as possible for all kinds of traffic while tenders for its reconstruction would also be floated in the newspapers sooner.

