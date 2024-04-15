Open Menu

Minor Boy Killed In Wall Collapse Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Minor boy killed in wall collapse incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) A minor boy was killed in a wall collapse incident in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that old and redundant wall of a house situated in Chak 71-GB caved in due to rain.

Resultantly, 8-year-old Muhammad Faiz was trapped beneath the debris of the wall and Rescue 1122 dragged him out but in vain as the minor boy had already expired.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

