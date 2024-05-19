Minor die of electric shock

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) A minor boy died of electric shock while bathing in his home at Mohalla Shiekhanwala in Khangrah.

According to local people, a nine-year-old minor namely Ali Haider was bathing when he received an electric shock from a water tap.

Consequently, he died. He was the lone son of Sheikh Zahid.

However, relevant police are investigating the incident.