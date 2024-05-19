Minor Die Of Electric Shock
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) A minor boy died of electric shock while bathing in his home at Mohalla Shiekhanwala in Khangrah.
According to local people, a nine-year-old minor namely Ali Haider was bathing when he received an electric shock from a water tap.
Consequently, he died. He was the lone son of Sheikh Zahid.
However, relevant police are investigating the incident.
