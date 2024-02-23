Open Menu

Mobile Snatcher Gang Busted, Two Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held

Police busted a mobile snatcher gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Police busted a mobile snatcher gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession here on Friday.

In line with the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Gulgasht police, under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain, launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested Awais s/o Shahzad and Makki s/o Ghulam Haider.

The police recovered looted valuables worth Rs 300,000, including cash, Rs 20,5000, and three mobile phones, from their possession by tracing 10 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway, and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Criminals From

Recent Stories

UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Isr ..

UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Israel-Gaza war torn areas

2 minutes ago
 PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested

PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested

2 minutes ago
 Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking q ..

Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper

9 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-ele ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26

9 minutes ago
 Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO

Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO

9 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrests 10 suspects

Kohat police arrests 10 suspects

11 minutes ago
22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is ..

22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. ..

11 minutes ago
 DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Bar ..

DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat

11 minutes ago
 Tree plantation drive launched

Tree plantation drive launched

12 minutes ago
 Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pak ..

Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pakistan: Tanveer Qaimkhani

12 minutes ago
 Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 mill ..

Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million

27 minutes ago
 PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME

PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan