Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held

Police busted a mobile snatcher gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Police busted a mobile snatcher gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession here on Friday.

In line with the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Gulgasht police, under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain, launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested Awais s/o Shahzad and Makki s/o Ghulam Haider.

The police recovered looted valuables worth Rs 300,000, including cash, Rs 20,5000, and three mobile phones, from their possession by tracing 10 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway, and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.