Modi Regime Resorting To Deceptive Tactics To Mislead World On IIOJK Situation: APHC

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the Narendra Modi-led Indian government for its deceitful and nefarious tactics aimed at misleading the international community about the prevailing dire situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the Modi regime has usurped all fundamental rights of the people of the occupied territory while simultaneously attempting to conceal its atrocities by scapegoating Pakistan and the peace and freedom loving leadership of the Kashmiris.

He said the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have endured immense suffering under Indian military occupation for over seven decades, facing relentless oppression and bloodshed.

The APHC dismisses the so-called Indian parliamentary elections in IIOJK as a mere political charade aimed at deceiving the people and the international community, perpetuating injustice, misery, military oppression, and corruption.

The APHC emphasizes that it is the moral obligation of every justice-loving individual worldwide to become the voice of the oppressed Kashmiris. It said the international community must listen to the cries of the beleaguered Kashmiris and shun its double standards, enabling them to exercise their right to self-determination.

“It is time for the United Nations to honor its commitments regarding the resolution of the Kashmir dispute”, the APHC spokesman maintained and demanded that Modi and his accomplices be held accountable for brutally suppressing the Kashmiris.

The APHC remains hopeful that the day is not far away when the Kashmiri people will achieve their cherished goal of joining Pakistan, fulfilling their long-held dream.

