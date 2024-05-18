MOFA Activates CMU On Bishkek Situation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2024 | 02:26 PM
Pakistani nationals in the Kyrgyz Republic and their families may contact the unit at 051-9203108 and 051-9203094.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit on the instruction of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
The Crisis Management Unit may also be contacted via email [email protected].
Emergency Numbers of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan for any emergency/ assistance are:
+996550730550,
+996501140874,
+996555554476
And+996507567667.
All these numbers are operational round the clock.
