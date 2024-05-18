Open Menu

MOFA Activates CMU On Bishkek Situation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2024 | 02:26 PM

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

Pakistani nationals in the Kyrgyz Republic and their families may contact the unit at 051-9203108 and 051-9203094.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit on the instruction of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Pakistani nationals in the Kyrgyz Republic and their families may contact the unit at 051-9203108 and 051-9203094.

The Crisis Management Unit may also be contacted via email [email protected].

Emergency Numbers of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan for any emergency/ assistance are:

+996550730550,

+996501140874,

+996555554476

And+996507567667.

All these numbers are operational round the clock.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Kyrgyzstan May

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

9 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

14 minutes ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

3 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

3 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

15 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

15 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

15 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

15 hours ago
 Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan