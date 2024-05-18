Morning Walks: Effective For Heart And Body
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Research shows that while exercise is beneficial at any time of day, morning walks offer unique advantages for your heart and overall health.
According to the American Heart Association, brisk walking for 30 minutes daily can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. This exercise helps reduce blood pressure, triglycerides, and bad cholesterol levels.
Studies have found that morning walks are particularly effective in preventing or reducing symptoms of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, thyroid issues, and high blood pressure.
A combination of these conditions, along with high triglyceride levels and low levels of good cholesterol, can lead to metabolic syndrome, which increases the risk of heart disease.
A report from the University of South Carolina highlights that walking for half an hour each morning, four to five times a week, can also prevent strokes.
Walking for 30 minutes each morning can help control high blood sugar levels, as it helps cells use glucose more efficiently.
Additionally, losing at least 10% of your body weight through calorie-burning morning walks can aid in managing diabetes.
Research shows that morning walks are highly effective in burning fat, with 60% of calories burned coming from fat.
While high-intensity exercises might yield better overall fat loss, morning walks can improve your body shape by increasing your heart rate.
Morning walks also boost mood by releasing endorphins, the “happy hormones,” which help set a positive tone for the day.
Studies indicate that a 30-minute to an hour-long brisk walk can significantly benefit those with depression.
Furthermore, walking improves memory and cognitive skills by increasing oxygen and blood flow to the brain, keeping it alert and enhancing brain function.
Therefore, incorporating a morning walk into routine can provide substantial health benefits and contribute to a happier, healthier life.
Recent Stories
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 arrested with drugs, arms7 minutes ago
-
MCL removes encroachments7 minutes ago
-
By-elections NA-148: Tough contest likely between Ali Qasim Gilani and Taimur Mahay8 minutes ago
-
Norwegian Constitution Day celebrated with plea for world Peace8 minutes ago
-
14 members of a family die as truck falls into ditch8 minutes ago
-
International Museum Day marked on Saturday18 minutes ago
-
PU organizes Int’l symposium on CPEC18 minutes ago
-
11 criminal gangs busted, Rs7.1m looted goods recovered18 minutes ago
-
All set for by-election in NA 14818 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 148 connections over non payment18 minutes ago
-
One died, 7 injured as van overturns on Balakot Shogran road28 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to return as PML-N president, says Musadik38 minutes ago