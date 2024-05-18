Morning Walks: Effective for heart and body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Research shows that while exercise is beneficial at any time of day, morning walks offer unique advantages for your heart and overall health.

According to the American Heart Association, brisk walking for 30 minutes daily can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. This exercise helps reduce blood pressure, triglycerides, and bad cholesterol levels.

Studies have found that morning walks are particularly effective in preventing or reducing symptoms of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, thyroid issues, and high blood pressure.

A combination of these conditions, along with high triglyceride levels and low levels of good cholesterol, can lead to metabolic syndrome, which increases the risk of heart disease.

A report from the University of South Carolina highlights that walking for half an hour each morning, four to five times a week, can also prevent strokes.

Walking for 30 minutes each morning can help control high blood sugar levels, as it helps cells use glucose more efficiently.

Additionally, losing at least 10% of your body weight through calorie-burning morning walks can aid in managing diabetes.

Research shows that morning walks are highly effective in burning fat, with 60% of calories burned coming from fat.

While high-intensity exercises might yield better overall fat loss, morning walks can improve your body shape by increasing your heart rate.

Morning walks also boost mood by releasing endorphins, the “happy hormones,” which help set a positive tone for the day.

Studies indicate that a 30-minute to an hour-long brisk walk can significantly benefit those with depression.

Furthermore, walking improves memory and cognitive skills by increasing oxygen and blood flow to the brain, keeping it alert and enhancing brain function.

Therefore, incorporating a morning walk into routine can provide substantial health benefits and contribute to a happier, healthier life.