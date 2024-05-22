Motorcycle-Tractor Collision In Okara Kills One
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) One killed and two other were critically wounded after a collision between a motorcycle and tractor in Okara in the wee hours of Wednesday.
According to details, Rescue 1122 said that the accident occurred in village Shah Din Wagra where a rashly driven tractor hit a motorcycle, killed a youngster on the spot and injuring two others, a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Okara.
According to police, the tractor driver managed to escape from the scene after the deadly accident.
The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Nauman. Police have registered a case and started investigation.
