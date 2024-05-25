Motorcyclist Hit To Death
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Nishatabad police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 48-year-old Zafar Iqbal of Chak No.199-RB was riding a motorcycle when a speeding van hit him near Wapda City on Express Way.
As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot. The police took the body into custody and started an investigation. The van driver fled.
