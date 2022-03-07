UrduPoint.com

MPA Inspects Vegetables, Fruit Auction

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 12:20 PM

MPA inspects vegetables, fruit auction

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Punjab from PP-232 Muhammad Ejaz Hussain along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khizer Afzal Chaudhry paid a surprise visit to the fruit and vegetable market on Monday to monitor the auction process in order to prevent price hike.

The MPA also checked the quality of fruit and vegetables during the visit.

He directed Fruit sellers and commission agents to ensure the auction of only good quality vegetables and fruits.

He asked price control magistrates to keep a vigil on the demand of supply of these items at the market and also monitor the quality of fruits.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure the sale of commodities at controlled rates in order to facilitate the masses.

He directed the market administration to improve cleanliness arrangements at the market.

He also said on that occasion that the incumbent government was working on eradicating artificial inflation and was taking all possible steps to control price hikes.

He said that chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strictly directed all district administrators to control inflation by monitoring the prices of vegetable and fruit markets on daily basis.

Muhammad Ejaz Hussain said that the PTI government was committed to eradicating inflation and steps were underway to control it soon.

He maintained that every elected representative of the Punjab government was directed by the chief minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar for paying surprise visits of Bazars and markets along with district administrators to tighten the noose against profiteers, hoarders, and looters according to law.

The MPA said that the PTI government was practical working for the welfare of the common man and to uplift the poor.

