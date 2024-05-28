MPA Meena Majeed Congratulates Entire Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Meena Majeed on Tuesday congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.
She said that the May 28 was an unforgettable day in Pakistani history.
He expressed these thoughts while addressing the rally participants on Zarghoon Road outside the Assembly.
A large number of people were present on this occasion.
Member of Provincial Assembly Meena Majeed said that the day of May 28 would be written in golden letters in the history of the country saying that the nuclear capability has made Pakistan's defense impregnable.
Today, Pakistan has become the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and the seventh nuclear power in the world, and the entire nation was thankful to Allah.
Today she reiterates her determination that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the protection of Pakistan's geographical and ideological borders, she said.
The rally was accumulated at the Balochistan Assembly after marching different routs with aim to observe Youm-e-Takbeer.
A large number of people including Pakistan People Party (PPP)’s workers and citizens participated in the rally and people raised slogans in favour of Pakistan Army and the country.
