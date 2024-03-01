MPA Vows To Improve Living Standard Of People
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 12:40 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Newly elected Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ubaidullah Gorgage said that he would use all his abilities to lay development nets in his constituency PB-44 and improve the living standards of the people.
He expressed these views while talking to media after the Assembly session on Thursday.
He said that Sariab was an ancient area of Quetta, which deprived of basic facilities of life, besides health, education, drinking water.
In response to a question, he said that his effort would be to bring mega projects for the people of Sariab.
He said employment opportunities would also be created for educated youth of the area.
