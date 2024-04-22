Muhammad Riaz of PML-N wins PP-147 bye-election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Muhammad Riaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the bye-election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-147, Lahore-III, by securing 31,841 votes.

According to the unofficial result, issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Khan Madni, an Independent, who bagged 16,548 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 13.97 per cent.