Muhammad Riaz Of PML-N Wins PP-147 Bye-election
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 01:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Muhammad Riaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the bye-election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-147, Lahore-III, by securing 31,841 votes.
According to the unofficial result, issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Khan Madni, an Independent, who bagged 16,548 votes.
Voters’ turnout remained 13.97 per cent.
