Muhammad Shoaib Siddique Of IPP Wins PP-149 Bye-election

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Muhammad Shoaib Siddique of IPP wins PP-149 bye-election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Muhammad Shoaib Siddique of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has won the bye-election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-149, Lahore-V, by securing 47,722 votes.

According to the unofficial result, issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Zeeshan Rasheed of Sunni Ittehad Council, who bagged 26,200 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 23.58pc.

