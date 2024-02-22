Mukhtiar Expresses Sorrows Over Death Of Nazir Naji
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) President Khairpur Arts Council, and former Station Director of Radio Pakistan, Mukhtiar Malik on Thursday expressed profound sorrow and grief at the passing of senior journalist and columnist Nazir Naji.
In a condolence message, he offered heartfelt tributes to the exceptional contributions made by the late Nazir Naji in the field of journalism, emphasizing that his legacy would be remembered for years.
He prayed that May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.
