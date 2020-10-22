Multi-sectoral cooperation vital for cyber security: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday underlined the need for enhancing multi-sectoral cooperation to ensure cyber security.

He was chief guest at the closing ceremony of "IEEE 1st Annual International Conference on Cyber Warfare and Security (ICCWS) 2020" was virtually hosted by National Centre for Cyber Security (NCCS) held here at Air University.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that there was a compelling case for public and private sectors to work together with a view to responding to cyber vulnerabilities.

He emphasized that such cooperation in addressing cyber challenges was vital. "Through public and private partnership, we can manage the risks arising from malicious use of cyberspace," the minister highlighted.

Air Marshal (Retd.) Javaid Ahmed HI(M), Vice Chancellor Air University in his closing speech highlighted that confidence in the security of our digital lives was more and more important.

He thanked all national and international conference participants including Wajeeha Ikram Parliamentary Secretary from Ministry of Education, Senator Rubina Khalid, CEO Ignite Syed Junaid Imam, Athar Osama, CEO Havelsan Turkey Dr.

Mehmet Akif Nacar, CEO Security Code Russia Andrey Golov , CEO Ebryx Ahrar Naqvi , Dr. Fred Baker from ICANN USA, Prof. Siraj Sheikh from UK, Prof. Olaf Maennel from Estonia, Prof Vern Paxon from USA, and Ms. Jean Daka from Belgium.

Earlier, Director NCCS Prof. Dr. Kashif Kifayat, highlighted that cyber threats do not respect national borders, so it is not enough to solely address these threats at national level.

International collaboration is a must to address cyber risks.

He said that NCCS would continue to organize such events to spread awareness about cyber security as part of its mandate.

Two days conference offered a great opportunity to conference attendees to learn from prominent keynotes, CEOs Speeches, Tech Talks, Panel Discussions, Workshops and Paper Presentations. More than two thousand people from different walks of life attended different parallel sessions and tracks of online conference.