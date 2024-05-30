Open Menu

Murder Convict Sentenced Life Imprisonment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:08 PM

HARRIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Gazzi Wajid Ali sentenced the accused, Rahat Shah, involved in a murder case, to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 400,000 on Thursday.

According to details, the convict, Rahat Shah, son of Munawar Shah, a resident of Shielder, Paiyan Naara Amazai Tehsil, Ghazi, was found guilty of fatally shooting his wife, Masooma (late), with a 30-bore pistol on March 15, 2022.

Following the incident, FIR No. 9/302 was registered at Nara Amazai Police Station under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with the addition of Section 15AA of the Arms Act, after the recovery of the murder weapon, a 30-bore pistol.

The case against Rahat Shah was presented before Additional Sessions Judge Gazzi in the Haripur District Court.

After hearing all evidence and testimonies, Rahat Shah was found guilty of murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs. 400,000 for murder, with an additional six months in prison if the fine is not paid, and two years in prison and a fine of Rs. 10,000 for illegal possession of a firearm, with an additional three months in prison if the fine is not paid.

