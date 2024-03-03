Open Menu

NA Speaker Extends Felicitation To Shehbaz Sharif On His Successful Election As Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 09:20 PM

NA Speaker extends felicitation to Shehbaz Sharif on his successful election as Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, extended warm felicitations to President of PML(N), Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on his successful election as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's successful election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time reflects the confidence that leaders of the coalition political parties and Members of the National Assembly have in his leadership abilities.

He expressed his belief that Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, as Prime Minister of Pakistan, would lead this nation on the path of development and prosperity, as Allah Almighty has bestowed upon him all the qualities of a visionary leader.

He said that Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif worked tirelessly during his first term as Prime Minister of Pakistan and resolved the issues confronted by the nation during that time. He also expressed his firm belief that Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would continue to exert all his potential to overcome the challenges faced by the country and would leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the people.

The Speaker expressed his best wishes for Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and prayed to Allah Almighty for his success.

