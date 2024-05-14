NAB organizes seminar regarding corruption elimination in UoT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The University of Turbat (UoT), in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan, organized a seminar titled "The Role of Students in the Eradication of Corruption" at the Conference Room of UoT.

The seminar aimed to empower youth to become positive change agents in society by playing their due role in eradicating corruption. Students, faculty members, and administrative staff from various departments attended the seminar, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, the distinguished speakers, including Dr Muhammad Rashad Incharge NAB (Balochistan) Sub Office Gwadar, Mr Ganguzar Baloch Registrar UoT, and Mr Amjed Habib faculty member of UoT shared their insights on the menace of corruption.

Dr Muhammad Rashad outlined the disadvantages and root causes of corruption, along with strategies for its eradication, highlighting NAB's role, jurisdiction, functions, responsibilities, and achievements.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of students and youth in the fight against corruption, he said that the young generation should work against corruption and curb it from society.

He highlighted the importance of ethical leadership, transparency, and accountability in building a corruption-free institution and society. Dr. Muhammad Rashad also emphasized the importance of sensitizing all segments of society to combat the menace of corruption.

The seminar also featured a question and answer session, during which participants not only asked questions about the role of NAB in the elimination of corruption but also shared their suggestions and perspectives on eradicating this societal ill.

An oath-taking ceremony for the members of the newly established “Character Building Society (CBS)” was also conducted at the end of the seminar, in which, the students pledged to actively contribute in creating a more equitable society where corruption has no place. The event concluded with a commitment to uphold the principle that “self-accountability is the best accountability”.