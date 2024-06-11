NADRA Deploys Teams In Union Councils
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) For the convenience of citizens, National Database and Registration Authority teams of the regional head office have been deployed in selected union councils on an experimental basis for a week.
A spokesman for the NADRA regional office on Tuesday told APP that teams had been deployed in Dandla union council of Bhakkar district and Peel Padrad union council of Khushab district from June 10 to June 14.
Apart from registration of birth of children in the union council, citizens could avail other NADRA facilities including Computerized National Identity Card, Family Registration Certificate Card, and others. Residents should visit the union council office to get NADRA facilities, he added.
