Naqvi inaugurates Baitul Maal portal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi formally inaugurated the Baitul Maal Portal/App to disburse stipends and assistance amounts.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the CM said that Baitul Maal Department has been put on the road to innovation after 32 years. He said that deserving and needy will be provided assistance with ease through the Baitul Maal Portal/App.

Transparency will be ensured during the payment to needy through the app. aimed at promoting database and paperless working. An application can be submitted for acquiring financial assistance and stipends through the app.

Mohsin Naqvi said that acquisition of educational stipends and marriage grants can also be applied through app.

and the needy can also be uploaded their applications for getting their medical treatment.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Baitul Maal Dr. Javed Akram stated that the assistance mechanism will also be made online for the treatment of patients in the hospital.

CM was briefed that committee will undertake action on applying by the applicant and after verification from the concerned district.

The applicant will be given payment through the UBL Omni according to the disbursement of available funds.

Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, Law, Information, Chairman PITB, Ameen Baitul Maal Punjab, DG PITB and officials concerned participated in the ceremony.