Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) The nation is observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal and enthusiasm.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the peace and prosperity of the country. It is public holiday today.

It was on this day back in 1998 that Pakistan had conducted nuclear tests in response to the Indian nuclear explosions. Under the leadership of the then Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country defied international pressure to conduct the nuclear tests.

This successfully established credible minimum deterrence and restored the balance of power in the region.

Quran Khawani and special prayers were organized across the country on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

The religious scholars said that May 28 is a very important day in the history of Pakistan. They prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.