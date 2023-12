Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited residence of prominent PML-N leader Sardar Tariq Mazari and condoled the demise of former caretaker prime minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari with the family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited residence of prominent PML-N leader Sardar Tariq Mazari and condoled the demise of former caretaker prime minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari with the family.

Nawaz Sharif also offered Fateha for the departed soul of Mir Balakh Sher Mazari.

He further extended condolences to the entire Mazari family, expressing sympathy to Mir Tariq Khan Mazari, Sardar Riaz Mazari, Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, and Sardar Murad Bakhsh Mazari.

Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Sheikh Fiazuddin were also present on the solemn occasion.